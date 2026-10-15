Chiefs’ Fernando Da Cruz fully recovered after falling ill, looks ahead to CAF

Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz is healthy and in high spirits as he prepares his side for a tricky CAF Confederations Cup away assignment against Zambia’s Red Arrows on Saturday.

This will be a quick turnaround for Da Cruz and his side, following yet another uninspiring result in the league, when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday. This was Chiefs’ third consecutive draw and their fifth so far in their eight league outings.

Immediately after the game, the frustration was evident as Da Cruz had assistant Dillon Sheppard step in for him at the press conference after allegedly falling ill and having to be swiftly attended to by doctors.

READ: Miguel Inacio asks for patience as new Kaizer Chiefs coach adapts to league

“I am feeling very well,” Da Cruz said with a smile after the Carling Knockout draw in Fourways on Wednesday night.

“Indeed, I was vomiting after the Stellenbosch game, but now I am feeling very well,” he added.

Amakhosi have been pitted against TS Galaxy in their Carling Knockout last 16 tie with a home advantage. The dates and venues of the fixtures are yet to be confirmed by the PSL.

But before the Carling Knockout encounter against Galaxy, Da Cruz will expect his to return with a positive result to increase their chances of qualifying for the group stages of the Confederations Cup.

“We will be facing a strong team, with strong players; they play a lot in transition and long balls as well.

“Regarding the conditions [in Zambia], we don’t know as yet; maybe they won’t be good, but we will go to Zambia with the intention to return home with a good result so that we are in a positive mood in the second leg.”

READ: Chiefs’ last-minute replacement of Faiz Abrahams: Here’s why it happened

Da Cruz also provided a brief injury update ahead of the encounter, stating that the squad will be more or less the same as the one that was selected against Stellenbosch, with one or two players returning.

The Amakhosi mentor has three crucial encounters with CAF, while ensuring that they advance to the next stage of the Carling Knockout, with the looming Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates later in the month.

Chiefs fans will most likely expect wins in all three games, following what has been a topsy-turvy start to their season under the new technical team led by Da Cruz.