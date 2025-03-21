Chiefs’ inaugural Twinning Project gives hope to prison inmates

In what was a day of fun, joy, and mixed emotions all around the Sun City women’s prison, the inaugural Twinning Project graduation ceremony, spearheaded by Kaizer Chiefs, was a success.

On Thursday, Amakhosi along with the Department of Correctional Services and the Fifa Foundation, held a graduation ceremony at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre, in a programme aimed at rehabilitating female inmates.

“It was very significant for us to be part of this programme and important to give back to people who really need it,” Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung said.

Giving back

“I am proud that our coaches were able to step up, do the work, and build the connection that they did with the inmates. But certainly, it’s important for us as a corporate citizen, and as an organisation in this community, to be part of solutions.

“South Africans complain about a lot of stuff. But for us, how can we be part of the solution? And people may see it as a small thing. But if you do not empower people, they don’t have the confidence to come back and be better citizens of this country.

“And this is what this is about. It is how do we give back and empower. And make sure that even if two of the ladies never come back here, we’ve made a difference.”

Deputy Minister of Correctional Services Lindiwe Ntshalintshali also commended the project. She lauded the success of the programme and said that the graduates are now ready to go back to society.

“This programme has been a success. When we launched it [last year on 4 September], we never thought the ladies would see it through. So, they have proven me wrong,” Ntshalintshali said.

Ready to go back into society

“Today they are more resilient. They are fitter, dedicated to making sure that as coaches, they are going to utilise the skills they learnt. These skills that they’ve patterned in them in playing soccer and in coaching.

“And I’ve seen a different person in all of them. Psychologically, they are more potent than when I first saw them.

“They are more confident in themselves. And they are proud of themselves, and they are ready to heal. They have healed, they’ve forgiven themselves, and they are ready to go out back in society.”

