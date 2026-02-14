Chiefs knocked out of CAF Confederation Cup after defeat to Zamalek

Kaizer Chiefs were knocked out of the CAF Confederation Cup after they suffered a 2–1 loss to Egyptian giants Zamalek at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria on Saturday night.

Chiefs needed a draw to advance to the quarterfinals but it was a mountain to climb for Amakhosi who were also knocked out of the Nedbank Cup in the Last-32 stage by Stellenbosch FC two weeks ago.

Amakhosi finished Group D on third position, below second-placed Al Masry and group winners Zamalek. Both Chiefs and Al Masry ended on 10 points but Masry go ahead via a better goal difference. Having bowed out of all competitions this season, Chiefs can now focus on the Betway Premiership, where they still have a chance to compete with the frontrunners Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Chiefs applied themselves well in the first half, and things looked promising in the early stages of the match. The Chiefs’ technical team made changes to the starting line-up, bringing in Paseka Mako, Thabiso Monyane and George Matlou for Aden McCarthy, Dillan Solomons and Mduduzi Shabalala. The change somehow destabilized the team’s momentum, especially in attack. As a result, scoring opportunities were few and far in between.

The home side was always dangerous going forward, and they created anxious moments for their visitors. Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen produced fantastic saves that kept the South Africans in contention.

Zamalek’s goals were scored by Juan Alvina and Abdallah El Said. Alvina opened the gates in the 53rd minute with a well-taken header that finally beat the stubborn Petersen. Twenty minutes later, they doubled the lead via the boot of El Said who was left unmarked. Glody Lilepo gave Chiefs hope when he scored from a corner kick to make it 2-1. After the goal, Chiefs threw everything forward, but it was too little too late.

