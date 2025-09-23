Chiefs loan out Samkelo Zwane and Happy Mashiane to Siwelele

Kaizer Chiefs stars Samkelo Zwane and Happy Mashiane will get a chance to revive and give their careers a boost after they were loaned out to Siwelele FC for the remainder of the 2025/26 season.

With the transfer window in South Africa having closed on Monday night, Amakhosi announced the two players’ loan move to Siwelele, the PSL’s new kids on the block in order for the youngsters to get some much-needed game time.

Both players are products of the Kaizer Chiefs Youth Development Academy. Mashiane plays at left-back and left-wing brings valuable CAF Champions League experience, while Zwane is widely regarded as one of the most talented young midfielders in the country . Their loan spells are expected to revive the players careers and also to bring back confidence within the youngsters.

The 23-year-old Zwane is a highly rated player who was on the rise and expected to own a place in the starting line-up but he struggled to break into the squad. When Chiefs’ new coach Nasreddine Nabi arrived at Naturena, Zwane was given ample time to impress and was a regular feature in the starting line-up.

However, He could not deliver the kind of performances expected of him, because of the high standards he displayed since he was promoted from the juniors to the senior team. He only played a handful of games last season. At Siwelele, he will have to work hard so that he is recalled by Amakhosi at the end of the season

Mashiane was also rising star until his performance declined. He was a key player when Amakhosi reached the Champions League final and he played against Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly of Egypt. His appearances diminished and has been struggling to win his spot back at left back where the likes of Bradley Cross and Paseka Mako have established themselves.

“We wish both lads all the best for the rest of the season and look forward to welcoming them back to Naturena soon,” said the club via a statement.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content