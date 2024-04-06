Chiefs’ losing streak continue as they crumble against Chippa

Kaizer Chiefs have suffered yet another defeat in the DStv Premiership after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Chippa United at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Saturday afternoon.

This is thanks to first-half goals from Eva Nga and Sinoxolo Kwayiba, which pushed Chippa up the log standings to number 10. Chiefs remain at number eight.

Disappointed capacity crowd

Despite the revamped Buffalo City Stadium being filled to its full capacity, with the majority of supporters belonging to Chiefs, the Soweto giants failed to deliver as they suffered two consecutive defeats in the league.

Midweek, the Glamour Boys succumbed to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Stellenbosch FC at the FNB Stadium.

For interim coach Cavin Johnson, the defeat means that he has now lost five games out of 14 since taking over the hot seat last year.

Meanwhile, for Chippa co-coaches Thabo September and Kwanele Kopo, the win means it’s back-to-back league wins.

Moment of silence observed

In what was an emotional day for the Amakhosi and the entire SA football fraternity after the tragic passing of defender Luke Fleurs, a moment of silence was observed before kick-off.

Johnson’s charges started on a high, as they proved to be a threat in front of goals by creating more goal-scoring opportunities.

However, it was the Chilli Boys who landed the first blow in the 21st minute, when former Orlando Pirates striker Nga leapfrogged the highest inside the Chiefs box and headed the ball inside the back of the net.

The home side grew into confidence and doubled the lead 10 minutes later, as Kwayiba scored an exquisite curling goal from outside the box after some good passage of play – leaving a fully stretched Bruce Bvuma with no chance.

Despite Amakhosi coming out in the second half pushing for a goal and Johnson making substitutions, it was not meant to be for the Soweto giants as their troubles continue.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content