‘Chiefs must beat Pirates to prevent them from winning league’ – Josta Dladla

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Josta Dladla has not minced his words on where he hopes the Betway Premiership title goes this season, stating that he does not wish to see Orlando Pirates winning it.

The Buccaneers will collide with nemesis Amakhosi in the much-anticipated Soweto derby on Sunday, which most people feel will somewhat decide where the league title ends up at the end of the season.

Dladla bets on Chiefs’ derby mojo

Dladla, who played for both Sundowns and Chiefs, said he will be rooting for his former sides to break the Buccaneers’ hearts in their league title race on derby day.

“Kaizer Chiefs usually come to the party when it comes to the Soweto derby. They can lose five games in a row, but when they play against Pirates, they get motivated,” Dladla told Sunday World during the launch of the new Lays World Cup-inspired flavours in Sandton on Tuesday night.

‘Game has a lot riding on it’

“But it will be a nice game because it has a lot riding on it … Pirates is [sic] challenging for the league title and hoping Sundowns drop points [against Richards Bay] and will be looking to get maximum points on their side.

“Chiefs, on the other hand, want to return to playing continental football and claim the bragging rights, so everyone has something to fight for. The stadium will be packed, and people will come out in their numbers.

“So, I will also be out there, and Chiefs must just do the job because I don’t want Pirates to win the league, I prefer Sundowns to win it again this season,” Dladla added.

Pirates are currently at the top of the standings with 58 points, two points behind Sundowns, who have two games in hand. Amakhosi are third with 46 points after 24 matches.

Masandawana could, however, move above the Sea Robbers should they win against Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday night at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday night.