Chiefs, Pirates, and Downs all cruise to Knockout Cup quarters

The Betway Premiership top three have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Carling Knockout, with Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns all winning their respective matches on Tuesday night.

Chiefs thrashed TS Galaxy 3-0 at the FNB Stadium, courtesy of a hat-trick from Wandile Duba. Pirates, on the other hand, also produced a commanding 3-0 win over hapless Milford FC at the Orlando Stadium.

A goal from Thapelo Mokobodi and a brace by Tshepan Moremi ensured that the Buccaneers kept their Carling Knockout title defense hopes alive.

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Out in Tshwane at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Sundowns had to dig deep for their win, with a slender 1-0 victory over Marumo Gallants. Siyanda Ndlovu’s solitary goal was enough to take the Brazilians over the line after their recent CAF Champions League upset.

READ: Carling Knockout to test Da Cruz’s cup-winning prowess at Chiefs

Road to the last eight

Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns now join Siwelele FC, Sekhukhune United, Golden Arrows and AmaZulu in the next round. Either Durban City or Stellenbosch FC will complete the last eight when they face off at the Chatsworth Stadium on Wednesday night. That game will then be immediately followed by the draw for the quarter-finals.

Amakhosi, the Buccaneers and Masandawana will have to wait for at least the semi-finals for either one to face each other, as they will all still be seeded teams in the drawing pot.

Soweto derby confidence boost for Amakhosi

Amakhosi’s win comes at the right time, when the team was short of confidence and momentum ahead of the Soweto derby against Pirates on Saturday, especially after a string of poor results, including failing to qualify for the CAF Confederations Cup group stages.

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