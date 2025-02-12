Chiefs, Pirates and Downs turn focus on Nedbank Cup

It is Nedbank Cup week, and Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and Mamelodi Sundowns will all be in action at the weekend after avoiding each other in the round of 16 draw.

Amakhosi will take on Chippa United, while Orlando Pirates host Baroka FC, and Sundowns are set to entertain ABC Motsepe League side Mpheni Home Defenders.

Home Defenders are the only amateur league side remaining in the David vs Goliath cup competition.

They will be looking to be the giant slayers of this season and cause an upset against a wounded Sundowns when they meet at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday afternoon.

Shock defeat to TS Galaxy

Masandawana suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to TS Galaxy during their Betway Premiership encounter at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Brazilians will be more than desperate to return to winning ways, especially after the show that they put on against their league chasers Pirates last weekend.

The Buccaneers, on the other hand, will also be eager to get back to winning ways after they were handed a 4-1 defeat by Sundowns — the heaviest defeat under the tutelage of Jose Riveiro.

They will be going up against a Baroka side that knows a thing or two about causing an upset in the Nedbank Cup, having beaten Chiefs previously in the competition.

Good head-to-head record against Chilli Boys

Chiefs jumped the first hurdle with a decisive 4-0 win over minnows Free Agents FC just over a fortnight ago.

The Glamour Boys will be visited by a tricky Chippa side at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening. The game will get underway at 6pm.

Amakhosi have already played the Chilli Boys in the league this season and edged them 1-0 in December.

Chiefs have a good head-to-head record against Chippa and will look to maintain it.

But first, before the action-packed Nedbank Cup weekend, SuperSport United and Cape Town Spurs will set the tone of the last 16 when they face off at Lucas Moripe on Wednesday night. The game kicks off at 7pm.

Nedbank Cup Last 16 fixtures:

Wednesday 12 February

SuperSport United vs Cape Town Spurs – 7pm

Thursday 13 February

Stellenbosch FC vs Polokwane City – 7pm

Friday 14 February

Durban City vs TS Galaxy – 7pm

Saturday 15 February

Marumo Gallants vs AmaZulu FC – 3pm

Orlando Pirates vs Baroka FC – 3pm

Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United – 6pm

Milford FC/Royal AM vs Sekhukhune United – Posponed

Sunday 16 February

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Mpheni Home Defenders – 3pm

