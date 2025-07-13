Chiefs, Pirates happy with off-season preparations 

Even though there might have been some over-the-top criticism for both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in their off-season preparation matches, there are a lot of positives coming from the camps.

Chiefs were beaten 2-1 by Dutch club Vitesse FC in the Netherlands, while the Buccaneers huffed and puffed against English third-tier side Bolton Wanderers in a 2-0 defeat in Spain.

Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi used two different squads to try and give as many players a chance. However, the players seemed to have struggled a bit, hence the scathing criticism from their supporters. But Nabi is a seasoned campaigner and is not bothered by the negative comments regarding his new players.

Pirates new coach Abdeslam Ouaddou also took the opportunity to try new tactics and to integrate the new signings into the team.

Chiefs’ midfield workhorse Thabo Cele feels that the first pre-season training game against Vitesse offered a lot of positives. “In the first half, we had that patience and we were organised. We could even have added another goal or two.

“The guys who played in the second half haven’t really played together as yet in that formation. But that’s good, that’s how you learn, and that’s how you have to see pre-season friendlies as well.

“You could feel that the Dutch spectators appreciated us and the way we played.”

Cele raved about the hotel, where the team is staying, and the training facilities in Apeldoorn. “It’s magnificent. It offers us an excellent opportunity to create that chemistry, to be ready when the season kicks off,” Cele told the Chiefs website.

Chiefs goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi said, “Our priority is not necessarily the final score. But, of course, we are a big club. We must

defend the badge. We are here as ambassadors of South Africa.

“After having won the Nedbank Cup, our supporters will expect more trophies. That’s also what we want. And that’s why we need the full support of our fans. We need their love, as we love them too.

“Our unity gives us power,” he said.

