Chiefs, Pirates sponsor spices things up ahead of Soweto derbies

With less than three weeks remaining until one of the biggest football spectacles in the world, the Soweto derby, Pirates and Chiefs sponsors are coming up with tantalising initiatives for their millions of supporters.

One of them is where a lucky supporter, either from Chiefs or Pirates, will win a fully furnished home worth R2-million in Soweto.

On Tuesday, SuperSportBet, the official sports betting partner of both Soweto giants, took the rivalry of the two historical clubs to another level when they launched their “Sta Playa” Inspired Games, where the lucky fan will win a house.

R2m house up for grabs for lucky fan

“We are excited because we got to launch ‘Star Playa’. And that is focusing on reinforcing ourselves as a dedicated official betting partner of Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs,” said the betting company’s MD Grant Greeff during the media launch of the campaign at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

“With that comes a challenge from the clubs to make sure we raise the bar. And make sure that the fans get what they deserve when it comes to their loyalty to their clubs.

“For that, what we have with ‘Sta playa’ is an opportunity for any Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates fan to win a house that will be in Soweto. So, we are excited about it and launching the campaign officially on 28 April.”

Back-to-back Soweto Derby clashes

The launch of the “Sta Playa” campaign comes at a time when the two arch rivals will be engaged in back-to-back Soweto Derby clashes. The first one will be on May 3 in the Betway Premiership. Then seven days later in the Nedbank Cup final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Some of the former players who graced the occasion were former players from both clubs. Pirates had Teboho Moloi and Dikgang Mabalane, while the Glamour Boys were represented by Mandla Masango and Derick Spencer.

Actors Wiseman Mncube and Thembinkosi Mthembu were there as Chiefs and Pirates ambassadors, respectively.

Amakhosi communications manager Vina Maphosa and Bucs’ media officer Thandi Merafe were also there to represent their clubs. They had a bit of banter going on while on stage ahead of the two much-anticipated Soweto derby clashes.

