Chiefs play role in rehabilitating female inmates at Joburg prison

The Kaizer Chiefs coaching staff expressed enthusiasm for sharing expertise with some of the female inmates at the Johannesburg Prison as part of the Twinning Project.

The initiative, in partnership with the Department of Correctional Services, aims to positively impact the lives of about 48 female prisoners through football-based programmes.

Academy coach Dillon Sheppard led the technical team, comprising goalkeeper coach Aubrey Mathibe and sports scientist Muzi Maluleke, during the project’s launch.

Sheppard, Mathibe and Maluleke were part of the first team technical team last season and summoned to development structures after the arrival of new coach Nasreddine Nabi, who brought his coaches.

Since it began in the UK in 2018, the Fifa Foundation-supported Twinning Project has spread to four continents.

During the launch, the first group of 16 inmates participated in various drills, marking the beginning of a transformative journey.

Sheppard emphasised the significance of this initiative: “This is the first step on a long journey together to improve the lives of inmates and their communities.”

He believes that the training sessions will empower the inmates to create positive social change in their communities upon reintegration into society.

Said Sheppard: “We’re not just teaching football skills; we’re teaching life skills. We’re giving these women the tools they need to succeed both on and off the pitch.

Youth coach Arthur “10111” Zwane will also join the team in providing weekly training sessions for the female prisoners.

Empowering women

The programme not only focuses on coaching but also offers opportunities to expand to into refereeing, physical training, and more.

Topics covered include communication, teamwork, planning, leadership, conflict resolution, and physical and mental health improvement.

“The Twinning Project is about more than just football. It’s about empowering women, building confidence, and having a real, positive effect,” said Sheppard.

“I’m proud to be part of this initiative. Seeing the impact it has on the inmates is truly inspiring. We’re making a difference; it’s truly heartwarming.”

The coaches are committed to supporting the inmates throughout their journey.

“Our goal is to equip these women with the skills and knowledge they need to become positive role models in their communities.

“We want to see them succeed and make a lasting impression.

“The journey ahead won’t be easy, but I have no doubt that with hard work, dedication, and the right support, these women will achieve great things.” – www.kaizerchiefs.com

