Chiefs restore Bucs’ title hopes after draw against Downs

Orlando Pirates’ league title hopes were ignited once again, as Mamelodi Sundowns dropped points following their 1-1 draw against Kaizer Chiefs on a chilly Wednesday night in Tshwane.

The result means that Sundowns are now three points ahead of Pirates, who have a game in hand and who will be in action against Magesi FC on Saturday. Bucs could be on top of the log with a better goal difference if they win.

The Loftus Versfeld Stadium was packed to the rafters, but Chiefs and Sundowns brought some heat onto the field of play. Tempers were high from the onset, and the game got physical early on, with whistleman Luxolo Badi forced to take out yellow cards for dangerous tackles.

The home side suffered an early injury blow, when Keanu Cupido was stretchered off after Siphesihle Ndlovu kicked him on the shoulder. Mduduzi Shabalala was also taken off the pitch with a stretcher after he was roughly tackled by Jayden Adams.

Moments later, the visitors put their noses in front and silenced the Sundowns drum-rollers when in-form striker Flavio Da Silva sneaked through the defense and beat Ronwen Williams at close range to end the highly contested first half with a 1-0 lead.

However, it took Sundowns 10 minutes into the second half to level matters when another player, the in-form Brayan Leon tapped in a delightful cross whipped in by Thapelo Morena to make the home crowd go bonkers.

As the Brazilians were feeding off their boisterous crowd, Adams was shown his second yellow card of the game and sent for an early shower, causing his side to play the rest of the game with a man down.

Despite that, the home side did not look like a team that had a numerical disadvantage, as they kept their cool and circulated the ball around – leaving Chiefs players dizzy.

The drum rolled, the fans cheered, and good football was played, but spoils had to be shed as the two sides settled for a 1-1 draw.

In other matches across the country, AmaZulu got bragging rights in the KZN derby with a 1-0 win over Golden Arrows, while 10-man Marumo Gallants played to a 1-1 draw against TS Galaxy. Richards Bay and Polokwane City also played to a draw, as their game was goalless.

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