Chiefs return to winning ways, Pirates miss out on top spot

Kaizer Chiefs returned to winning ways in the Betway Premiership after beating Stellenbosch FC 2-1 at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Chiefs’ archrivals Orlando Pirates missed out on occupying the number-one spot on the league standings after succumbing to a 1-0 defeat to Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium.

Patrick Maswanganyi squandered an opportunity to put Pirates ahead when he struck the woodwork from a penalty kick. The result means that the Buccaneers remain second on the log table – three points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns with the same number of matches played.

For Amakhosi, it was jubilations all around, as the Glamour Boys not only registered their first three points of 2025, but also celebrated the club’s 55th anniversary in style.

The stakes were high for Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi and his side going into the game, as they were in desperate need of maximum points after a disappointing start to the year.

Inside 20 minutes, the score between Chiefs and Stellenbosch was already level 1-1 as Khomotjo Lekoloane broke the deadlock for Stellies when the home side were dispossessed right on the edge of their box after defender Rushwin Dortley misplaced a pass, and he was punished.

However, it did not take the home side long to equalise, when Wandile Duba headed the ball into the back of the net at close range after Thatayaone Ditlhokwe set him up following a well-worked corner from Mduduzi Shabalala.

Moments after the equalizer, sensing some danger, Chiefs coach Nabi made two changes, with Bradley Cross and injured Ashley du Preez making way for Tebogo Potsane and Mfundo Vilakazi.

Nabi’s changes paid dividends in the second half, as Vilakazi set up Duba with a well-timed through pass for his second goal of the match in the 57th minute to snatch all the three points and to continue their dominance over Stellies.

Amakhosi have now moved up to position five with 18 points, while coach Steve Barker’s side dropped to number seven.

