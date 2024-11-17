Soccer

Chiefs reviewing standpoint with Khune after Topbet deal

By Sunday World
Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung has opened up about their position regarding Itumeleng Khune.// Kaizer Chiefs Gallery
Kaizer Chiefs marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung has opened up about their position and where they stand with club legend Itumeleng Khune regarding the brand ambassadorship role that the club had initially offered him.
 
This is at the back of Khune’s new highly publicised partnership with betting company
Topbet, where he is now a shareholder.
 
The twist to the matter is that Chiefs themselves have a partnership with a betting company SuperSportBet – which could be a conflict of interest, and a clash of brands should the club and Khune find each other on the discussion table.
 

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.