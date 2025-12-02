Chiefs star Dillan Solomons wants to continue with scoring form against Chippa

Kaizer Chiefs speedy defender Dillan Solomons is playing his best football, and he just cannot stop scoring crucial goals for his club.

Solomons is now eyeing the scalp of Chippa United, whom Amakhosi will meet in Gqeberha on Wednesday night.

In the last two matches, Solomons, against all odds, scored Chiefs’ two goals in the CAF Confederation Cup, assisting in keeping the Soweto giants in the continental competition.

The hardworking right-back was on the scoresheet against Al Masry in the Group D opening match in Egypt.

Last-gasp 1-1 draw

In Amakhosi’s second match, he grabbed the equaliser when all seemed to be lost against Zamalek in Polokwane on Saturday.

Solomons has made some crucial contributions to the club’s cause recently, having battled his way back from a lengthy injury absence.

In Chiefs’ opening CAF Confederation Cup Group D match, a goal against Al Masry nearly secured a point, but a late winner by the Egyptians prevented this; he also supplied the cross that the Zamalek goalkeeper fumbled into his own net, earning Amakhosi a last-gasp 1-1 draw in their second match of the group last Saturday.

“I’m looking forward to the Chippa game. Obviously, coming off a fair result in the CAF Confederation Cup, we want to refocus on the league,” he said.

“We know what type of team Chippa is, and it won’t be an easy game away from home, but we intend to pick up maximum points by making sure we execute what we have to do.

“Because of the short turnaround between games, we haven’t had much time to focus on Chippa, so sticking to our processes will be crucial to getting a positive result.”

Challenging CAF campaign

Chiefs have found their CAF campaign somewhat challenging, collecting one point from their two outings to date, but Solomons feels they will benefit from the experience in the upcoming games in the group.

“The CAF games have been a learning experience, as we have several players getting their first taste of continental football.

“It’s been hard, but we’ll take the results and come back next year ready to improve.

“Personally, it has been a wonderful few months. The hard work I did when I was injured is paying off. Being out injured was not a good time for me, but I am so happy to be involved now and to help contribute to the team.

“Scoring a goal was wonderful, but I like getting assists, which I take pride in more. I really want to contribute even more, hopefully in the next two games before the break for the Afcon [Africa Cup of Nations] tournament,” he added.

