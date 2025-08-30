Chiefs, Sundowns and Sekhukhune continue to top the PSL charts

Kaizer Chiefs, Sekhukhune United and Mamelodi Sundowns recorded much-needed victories to keep up their momentum in the early stages of the Betway Premiership. It might be early stages but the league race is getting hotter with every round of matches played.

In the earlier match, Sundowns defeated Stellenbosch with a slender 1-0 win that keeps them on third positions in the league standings. Sekhukhune nailed Durban City 2-0 in Polokwane and they top the table with four wins after five matches.

Amakhosi toiled to a 1-0 victory over Golden Arrows and their quest for league glory remains intact. Arrows were erratic and missed a lot of easy chances in the opening period. Chiefs held their nerves and increased their work rate in the second half. New signing Flavio Silva swept the solitary goal of the match after a flowing move from Mfundo Vilakazi and Gaston Sirino.

Chiefs will also be buoyed by the fact that they have not conceded a single goal this season. Amakhosi’s goalkeeper Brandon Petersen has kept five clean sheets, and they are really sending a warning to their opponents.

Unbeaten run for Downs

In the Mother City, Stellies were looking to continue where they left off against Marumo Gallants whom they defeated 1-0 midweek, but it was not be as Sundowns maintained their unbeaten run. In the five games they have played, Sundowns have now won three and drew twice. They are sitting on 11 points, two margins behind joint leaders Sekhukhune United and Chiefs who are on 13 points.

Sundowns were in control in the first half and created numerous scoring chances which they fluffed. Peter Shalulile and Tashreeq Matthews were the main culprits as they could have gone to the halftime break with a comfortable lead.

However, Shalulile rewrote the history books when he shattered the record and became the PSL all-time leading goal-scorer. Shalulile was brought down inside the box to earn a penalty, and the Namibian striker dusted himself off to slot home from the spot. He broke Siyabonga Nomvethe’s record of 129 PSL career goals to give Sundowns the winning goal on the stroke of halftime.

Stellies were the better side in the side second half as the pushed forward for a goal, but the Sundowns rearguard stood firm and held on to the three points on offer.

Other results:

Sekhukhune 2 – 0 Durban City

Magesi FC 1 – 1 AmaZulu

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content