Chiefs’ teenage sensation Vilakazi edging closer to first team debut

Kaizer Chiefs’ teenage sensation, Mfundo “Obrigado” Vilakazi, is edging closer to making his first team debut. Vilakazi, who was on the team list for Amakhosi’s weekend DStv Premiership fixture against Royal AM in Pietermaritzburg, is really knocking on the door and may just break into the team sooner than expected.

On Saturday, Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson was on record saying that the tiny dribbling wizard was on the verge of making his much-awaited debut against Royal AM at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday.

“Oh yes, Mfundo (Vilakazi) is in the matchday squad, and let’s hope he can get some minutes tomorrow,” said Johnson in the build-up to the match. The match ended in a goalless stalemate after the two clubs wasted plenty of scoring opportunities.

In the match, Chiefs supporters were on the edge of their seats, hoping to catch a glimpse of the twinkle-toed midfield maestro. Chiefs fans have been longing for a midfield playmaker and match-winner in the mould of Doctor “16V” Khumalo, Jabu “Shuffle” Pule and Emmanuel “Scara” Ngobese, who could single-handedly win matches for Amakhosi. Players such as Pule Eksteen have come close, but they could not live up to the billing.

Off-season games

Vilakazi built his profile in the off-season township tournaments, where he has been showcasing his dribbling trickery. He’s a big star mostly at the Philly’s Games in Tembisa. He represented Chiefs with aplomb in the Discovery Diski Championship after he was signed from Doornkop Students FC.

After charming the Chiefs supporters in the Carling All Stars match against Stellenbosch FC when the year started, the fans cannot wait to see the 18-year-old Vilakazi dancing past defenders and unleashing defence-splitting passes against opposition n teams.

This week, the Glamour Boys will be involved in the Nedbank Cup last 32 round match against Motsepe Foundation Championship side Milford FC. The game will kick-off at 6pm on Sunday evening at the FNB Stadium, and maybe Vilakazi will get some game time against the amateur side.

