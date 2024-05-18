Chiefs top eight hopes intact after goalless draw against City

Kaizer Chiefs’ hopes of finishing in the top eight are still very much alive after playing to a 0-0 draw against Polokwane City during their DStv Premiership clash at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The result meant that Amakhosi remained on number eight while Polokwane City slipped down to number 10. This after AmaZulu beat Sekhukhune United 1-0.

With one league game remaining, Chiefs, City and AmaZulu are level on 36 points.

A lot was at stake for Amakhosi. They were not only in search of three points, they were also desperate to give stalwart and veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune an honorable last home game in Chiefs colours.

Rousing standing ovation for Khune

Khune was given a rousing standing ovation from the supporters and a guard of honour from both teams in front of a half-empty FNB Stadium.

Mzansi’s finest, as Khune is fondly known by the entire SA football fraternity, was honoured for his 25 years of service at the club.

The 36-year-old returned to the team sheet and started on the bench after five months away from club activities.

Neither team created any goal-scoring opportunities the entire first half as the game started at an incredibly low tempo.

Amakhosi forward Ashley du Preez was forced off the pitch after struggling with what seemed to be a muscle injury. Happy Mashiane was introduced, and the game went into half-time goalless.

Livelier second half

The fans saw a much better and livelier second half, as teams took the game to each other. The visitors were, however, the more dangerous side as they were causing problems for Chiefs in front of goals.

Chants and calls for the introduction of Khune grew from the Amakhosi supporters. And Johnson responded swiftly as he introduced the highly experienced shot-stopper in the 73rd minute to replace Bruce Bruma.

The two sides continued to knock on each other’s door. But they could not be separated and had to share spoils.

