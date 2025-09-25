Chiefs turn attention to must-win CAF Confederations clash after Gallants draw

Following their disappointing 1-1 draw against Marumo Gallants on Wednesday night, Kaizer Chiefs have now turned attention to the must-win CAF Confederations Cup clash on Saturday.

Amakhosi will be hosting Angolan outfit Kabuscorp in their Confederations Cup preliminary round second leg tie at the FNB Stadium.

Chiefs head into the encounter on the back foot, after succumbing to a 1-0 defeat in the first leg away from home last weekend.

So, for the Glamour Boys to continue their journey on the continent, they will require nothing less than a win.

“I think the next game [against Kabuscorp] is very important, so I hope on Saturday we will win and qualify for the next round,” said Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef after the match against Gallants.

Khanyisa Mayo’s first-half goal on debut for Amakhosi was cancelled out by substitute Jaisen Clifford, who ensured that Gallants stole a point late in the game.

Chiefs got enough chances to put the game to bed, including a missed penalty by Gaston Sirino, who was substituted in the hour mark and received a standing ovation from the supporters.

Winless in last three games

“I saw fans that were happy with Sirino when we made the substitutions, they were saying ‘Sirino, Sirino!’,” Ben Youssef said.

“He is a big player, an important player for us. He has a lot of experience; he is not the first player or the last to miss a penalty.

“He tried his best, but the Gallants keeper [Washington Arubi] was ready and saved the ball.”

Despite starting their campaign on a high, the Glamour Boys have seemingly run out of steam as they are now winless in the last three games in all competitions.

The saga surrounding coach Nasreddine Nabi is also not doing them any favour, as the Tunisian tactician is expected to be on his way out of the club.

Nabi and Chiefs management are still locked in talks regarding the terms of terminating his contract. Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze are holding the fort in Nabi’s absence.

