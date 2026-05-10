Chiefs will miss their suspended midfield hardman Ndlovu

Kaizer Chiefs will go into their crucial Betway Premiership encounter against Sekhukhune United today without the services of their midfield enforcer Siphesihle Ndlovu who will miss the match due to suspension.

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