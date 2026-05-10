Soccer

Chiefs will miss their suspended midfield hardman Ndlovu

By Kgomotso Mokoena
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Chiefs will miss their suspended midfield hardman Ndlovu./ Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs will go into their crucial Betway Premiership encounter against Sekhukhune United today without the services of their midfield enforcer Siphesihle Ndlovu who will miss the match due to suspension.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • Kaizer Chiefs will go into their crucial Betway Premiership encounter against Sekhukhune United today without the services of their midfield enforcer Siphesihle Ndlovu who will miss the match due to suspension.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Kgomotso Mokoena.
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