Chippa look to bounce back 

It is only four games into the Betway Premiership campaign, but already there is trouble in paradise at Chippa United, as they have fired their coach and are languishing at the bottom of the log standings.

Chippa will host Orlando Pirates at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha this afternoon. The game will get underway at 3pm.

Despite kicking off the season on a high with a 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns in their opener with their young, exciting squad, the Chilli Boys have since been peppered and lost three games on the trot.

To make matters worse, the club fired coach Sinethemba Badela after that game and dismantled the entire technical team, which saw flamboyant Morgan Mammila take over the reins temporarily.

The Eastern Cape-based outfit will now be looking to redeem itself in front of its home fans against a Pirates side that has seemingly found its tune under coach -Abdeslam Ouaddou.

The Buccaneers also had their fair share of early disasters this season when they lost their opening games against Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants.

However, they have since bounced back and won their past two matches.

They have also advanced to the MTN8 final.

With the Fifa international break set to get underway after the round of matches today, Chippa and Pirates will aim to put a pause on things on a positive note.

Meanwhile, Gallants will be looking to return to winning ways in their backyard when they face Polokwane City at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium.

Gallants lost back-to-back matches following their high-flying start, including their win over Pirates in Orlando three weeks ago.

