Citizens hope for a comeback in game against beleaguered Baroka FC

Cape Town City are hoping to bounce back into the Betway Premiership when they face beleaguered Baroka FC in the penultimate round of the Motsepe Foundation Championship at the Athlone Stadium in the Mother City this afternoon.

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