Soccer

Citizens hope for a comeback in game against beleaguered Baroka FC

By Kgomotso Mokoena
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Baroka FC and provincial rivals Black Leopards are not having it easy in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Cape Town City are hoping to bounce back into the Betway Premiership when they face beleaguered Baroka FC in the penultimate round of the Motsepe Foundation Championship at the Athlone Stadium in the Mother City this afternoon.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • Cape Town City are hoping to bounce back into the Betway Premiership when they face beleaguered Baroka FC in the penultimate round of the Motsepe Foundation Championship at the Athlone Stadium in the Mother City this afternoon.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Kgomotso Mokoena.
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