City coach Pep Guardiola wants to extend his incredible FA Cup record

Manchester City are back in the FA Cup final on Saturday when they face Chelsea and they will be seeking to extend their impressive record in the competition under Pep Guardiola.

The match will be played at Wembley Stadium, and kick-off is at 4:00pm. The Catalan has led City to the trophy twice, but this will be his fifth final and a record fourth in a row. Further to that, City have set a competition record in getting to the semifinals in each of the last eight seasons.

That has come thanks to 32 successive victories in the FA Cup outside of matches at Wembley – semi-finals and finals. That stretches all the way back to the 2017/18 campaign, which is currently the only year of Pep’s nine at the Etihad Stadium, in which he hasn’t led the team to the final four of the world’s oldest cup competition.

Longest home winning run

According to City’s website, the club has won each of its last 18 home matches in the FA Cup and making this the longest home winning run by any side in the competition proper, surpassing Clapham Rovers’ 17 wins from December 1873 to February 1881.

Only Arsenal can match City’s haul of two trophies in the nine years since Guardiola took charge, with City now on seven successes overall.

In total, Guardiola has taken charge of 53 FA Cup matches as City boss. He has won 45 of them, eight more than the next best team in the competition over that time period, Chelsea. They have scored a whopping 159 goals in that time, at an average of exactly three per game. In terms of conceding, they have only let in 23 goals over those 53 games, leaving the Manchester side with an astonishing competition goal difference of +136 under Guardiola.

Their biggest win came against Exeter City earlier this season, beating the League One side 10-1 at home. City have also enjoyed a strong record against many of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, beating Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and others on our way to finals and trophies.

Now with 19 major honours under his belt at City, Guardiola may not have lifted the FA Cup as much as English football’s other big prizes but he’s always shown the same excellence and will to win as he has in the Premier League and League Cup in particular. So, he will be now hoping to mark his 24th visit to Wembley as a neutral ground with yet more silverware.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content