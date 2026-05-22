City confirm Guardiola’s departure as Tuchel names England’s final World Cup squad

Manchester City have confirmed the speculation that coach Pep Guardiola is leaving the club at the end of the season. This comes at a time when England head coach Thomas Tuchel also made headlines when he announced his troops for the coming 2026 World Cup, leaving out stars Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, and Real Madrid’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, among many other top players who will miss out.

Guardiola, who joined City in July 2016, has had a transformative effect during his ten years in charge and will leave having won 20 major trophies – making him the most successful manager in the club’s history.

Guardiola retained as global ambassador

Despite his departure as manager of Manchester City, Pep will continue his relationship with the City Football Group, by taking up a role as a global ambassador. The role will see him giving technical advice to the clubs in the group, working on specific projects and collaborations.

“When I arrived, my first interview was with Noel Gallagher. I walked out thinking, ‘Okay… Noel is here? This will be fun,’” Guardiola said.

‘No reason for leaving’

“And what a time we have had together. Don’t ask me the reasons I’m leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it’s my time. Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City.

“This is a city built from work. From graft. You see it in the colour of the bricks. From people who clocked in early, stayed late. The factories. The Pankhursts. The unions. The music. Simply the Industrial Revolution and how this changed the world. And I think I grew to understand that, and my teams did too,” Guardiola was quoted on the club’s website.

‘We worked, suffered and fought’

“We worked; we suffered; we fought. And we did things our own way. Our way. Hard work comes in many forms. Trips to Bournemouth, when we lost the Premier League, and you were there. Trips to Istanbul, when you were there, too.

“Remember, the Manchester Arena attack, when this city showed the world what strength actually looks like? Not anger. Not fear. Just love. Community. Togetherness. A city united. Remember, losing my mum during COVID and feeling this club carry me through it. The fans, the staff, the people of Manchester, you gave me strength when I needed it most. Cris, my kids, my whole family, you were there as always. Khaldoon, you were there too.

“Players don’t forget – every single instant, moment, me, my staff, this club, everything. What we have done, we have done it for all of you. And you have been just exceptional. You don’t know it yet, but you are leaving a legacy. So as my time comes to an end, be happy. Oasis are back again,” he added.

“Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for pushing me. Thank you for loving me. Tony Walsh said in his unforgettable poem this is the place. I’m sorry, Tony: this is my place. Noel…I was right. It has been so f****** fun. Love you all,” Guardiola concluded.

City boss praises Guardiola

Reflecting on the news, Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: “Over the last ten years honesty and trust have formed the bedrock on which we have navigated every situation together with Pep – always understanding that we could find the right answer together. Today the right answer is for Pep to finish his journey as the Manager of Manchester City. There have been points along the way when he could have stopped, and it would have been enough. Somehow, Pep always found new energy and pushed on, finding different and innovative ways to continue winning and delivering success,” he said.

Back to the England squad selection, Tuchel explained his rationale: “We have specialists with us. Specialists for all kinds of different scenarios – when we are leading, when we are chasing a game, a result.

“We’ve always said we want to be a strong set-piece team, so we have specialists for that and we want to be a strong penalty team, we have specialists for that.”

England’s 2026 World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford.

Defenders: Reece James, Tino Livramento, Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, John Stones, Nico O’Reilly, Ezri Konsa, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Eze.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon.

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