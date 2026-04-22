City’s chance to go top is perfect title incentive, says Nico Gonzales

In the wake of Sunday’s eventful 2-1 win against leaders Arsenal, second-placed Manchester City are now just three points behind the Gunners with a game in hand.

Tonight (Wednesday), City will get a chance to go to the top of the league table when they face Burnley at Turf Moor at 9pm.

The mathematics mean that should Pep Guardiola’s side beat the Clarets by two goals or more, they would go top of the table for the first time in more than 200 days.

Arsenal will play their next league match against Newcastle on Saturday.

Focus shifts to Burnley

According to City’s website, for Nico Gonzales, that’s a scenario the city would have gladly signed up for back in August at the outset of the campaign.

“It depends on us,” the holding midfielder declared. “A few weeks ago, it was difficult to think about this position.

“If you had said at the start of the season that we could be first with five games left, we would have all signed it. It’s wonderful—we can see it’s close, but we have to focus on Burnley.”

“We will see what happens and take it game by game. We are genuinely delighted about the job we are doing.

“It is 50/50; it’s going to be a nice race until the end. I really trust my team, and I’m thrilled we are in this position.”

Bid to avoid relegation

While City have the incentive of seeking to rise to the summit, Burnley know that a defeat would condemn them to relegation, 12 months after their return to the top flight.

But with Scott Parker’s side fighting to avoid relegation, Nico says City are preparing for a very difficult test in East Lancashire.

“It’s going to be a really hard match—especially playing away—I am pretty sure they [Burnley] will give everything,” Nico explained further.

“It’s always difficult in the premier league; we have to focus on ourselves. It’s important we do the same things as we have been doing the last few games.

“If we keep working hard and playing as well as we have been doing, we have a really good chance to win.” – www.mancity.com

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