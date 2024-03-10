Clash of titans as Liverpool and Man City collide 

The stage is set for yet another mouthwatering English Premier League Super Sunday blockbuster, as Liverpool hosts nemesis Manchester City in a season-defining and top of the table clash at the Anfield Stadium at 5:45 this evening.

Having fought back and come out on top not only with bragging rights but with three crucial points against Manchester United last weekend, Pep Guardiola and his Man City now face ahead of them a mammoth task away to Merseyside.

Liverpool are currently leading the three-horse race with 63 points, while City are right on their heels with 62 points in what has been an intriguing and arguably the best title race ever, with Arsenal in the mix.

Ever since Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dropped a bombshell in January and announced he would be leaving the club at the end of the season, the Reds have somewhat transformed into a mighty force, winning nine out of 10 matches in all competitions and topping it off by lifting the Carabao Cup two weeks ago.

City, on the other hand, have unsurprisingly been in good form themselves and are unbeaten in 20 matches in all competitions.

However, the Citizens are most likely to taste defeat today as they confront a Liverpool side that they struggled to grind results against at Anfield, especially when the Merseyside Red Army is out in full force and never allowing their troops to walk alone.

Both coaches will be relying on some of their star players to step up on the day, with the likes of Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, and Phil Foden set to be key for City, while Darwin Nunez, Virgil van Dijk, and Alexis Mac Allister will be equally important for Liverpool.

Klopp was also handed a massive boost in the return of his top goal scorer Mohamed Salah this week, who recovered from a hamstring injury he picked up in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Salah has proved on many occasions that on his best day he can cause havoc for any defence and will be one to look out for should he feature in the must-win encounter.

With only 11 matches remaining, it is yet to be seen whether and how the title race will be affected by today’s result after Arsenal played against Brentford last night.

