‘Club World Cup experience will elevate our game’ — Grant Kekana

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana says their experience at the recent FIFA Club World Cup will only elevate their game ahead of the new, long-awaited season.

Sundowns were among the 32 best teams around the world that formed part of the new Club World Cup format in the US recently.

Centre of attention

Despite being eliminated in the group stages, the reigning Betway Premiership champions were at the centre of attention for their fighting spirit and the brand of football they displayed against some of the best teams in the world.

Kekana, who started in all three of their group stage matches against Ulsan, Borussia Dortmund, and Fluminense, said the experience gained at the Club World Cup stage will only take their game to the next level.

“My experience at the Club World Cup was massive and a dream come true to play against some of the best players and teams in the world,” Kekana told Sunday World shortly after the launch of his upcoming Grant Kekana Foundation Golf Tournament set to take place on October 31.

“It was a dream come true for the entire team because we gained a lot of experience there. And hopefully, we will bring that next season and elevate our game.

“Because one thing for sure is that we do have the talent. We just need to work on our efficiency, and we will be right there at the top.”

Defender of the Season

The 31-year-old also reacted to his nomination as the Defender of the Season. He said that he is humbled, and winning the accolade will be icing on the cake.

“Being nominated as the Defender of the Season is exciting but humbling for me. Because it reflects the team’s effort for the season, and I am a representation of them.

“So, for me, being nominated is a win in itself. But winning the accolade will be the icing on the cake.”

Kekana and the rest of the Sundowns team returned to training on Monday. This as they gear up for the MTN8 against Richards Bay at the Lucas Moripe Stadium next Sunday.

The Brazilians will first play a friendly match behind closed doors against the Eswatini outfit Nsingizini Hotspurs. The game will be at the Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg on Saturday.

