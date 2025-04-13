Clubs may hold on to Mbokazi, Vilakazi

The SA Under-20 (Amajita) coach Raymond Mdaka may need to brace himself for the start of life without Orlando Pirates muscular defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Kaizer Chiefs dribbling wizard Mfundo Vilakazi at the coming 2025 Caf Under-20 Afcon in Egypt later this month.

