Clubs may hold on to Mbokazi, Vilakazi

By Kgomotso Mokoena
Coach Raymond Mdaka has already lost the services of star player Shandre Campbell, who was barred from attending the tournament by his Belgium outfit, Club Brugge. / File Picture / Gallo Images

The SA Under-20 (Amajita) coach Raymond Mdaka may need to brace himself for the start of life without Orlando Pirates muscular defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Kaizer Chiefs dribbling wizard Mfundo Vilakazi at the coming 2025 Caf Under-20 Afcon in Egypt later this month.

