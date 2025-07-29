Coach Desiree Ellis says Gabriela Salgado’s injury messed up team’s plans

Banyana Banyana returned home on Monday night after a rather unsuccessful campaign where they finished fourth in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Banyana, who went to the tournament as defending champions after winning the 2022 edition, were defeated 4-3 via penalty shootouts by Ghana in the bronze medal play-off last Friday.

This came after they were knocked out of the competition in the semi-finals 2-1 by Nigeria.

This was the match where hard-working utility player Gabriela Salgado suffered a freak injury after her left leg endured a clean break.

Every game played a cup final

Following the incident, players from both countries broke down in tears, displaying intense emotions.

Nigeria capitalised, knocking South Africa out of the tournament with a heartbreaking last-minute goal.

Ellis mentioned that they knew that they would have a target on their back as the defending champions, and the script played out exactly as they anticipated.

“As the defending champions, we knew that every game we were going to play was going to be a cup final, and it was exactly like that,” said Ellis upon the team’s return.

“I think we gave as best as we could. Sometimes when a team just does something better than you, you have to acknowledge that as well.

“These are some of the things that you learn to manage, especially against Nigeria, and in the later minutes [of a match].”

Team affected by Salgado’s injury

Ellis also explained that the Salgado injury had played a role in destabilising the team.

“It’s unfortunate that Gabriela’s injury came at that time, and if you saw the injury and what it looked like, I think emotionally it was very difficult.

“It affected a lot of the players. We tried to calm them down, but that’s not something you can do in two or three minutes.

“At the end they were not focused, or shall I say it affected them emotionally. But as I said, if we had scored that goal — that sort of ball took very long to trickle over the line — we could have been speaking differently now.

“It is those small, little margins, I think; in the final third, better decision-making at times would have gotten us in on goal a few times.”

Safa media mentioned that Salgado arrived on Monday morning with team manager Lauren Duncan, and they were met at OR Tambo International Airport by Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao.

Ellis, her technical team, and the Banyana staff will rest for a few days before preparing for the next battle.

