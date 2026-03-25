Coach Hugo Broos outlines importance of playing against Panama

With many people having asked why South Africa opted to play an international friendly match against Panama ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has explained the rationale behind the choice of their opponents.

Bafana, who reported for camp at the Tuks High Performance Centre in Pretoria on Monday, will play a two-match series against the Central American country in Durban on March 27, with the second leg taking place at the Cape Town Stadium on March 31.

These games have a two-pronged mission: for Broos to finalise his squad that will represent South Africa at the World Cup in the US, Mexico, and Canada in June and also for the players to raise their hands and realise their childhood dreams of playing at a Fifa World Cup.

Broos has dropped some of Bafana stars, like Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine and Sipho Mbule, who will have to fight for their places in the team.

Other players that were excluded due to form, injury, or technical decisions include Mohau Nkota, Siyabonga Ngezana, Bathusi Aubaas, and Elias Mokwana.

Broos has welcomed several star players back into the team. Jayden Adams makes a return into the fold, and Bongokuhle Hlongwane, who plays for MLS side Minnesota United and has not featured for Bafana since 2023, has also been roped back.

Broos wants Bafana tested

Thapelo Maseko and Mamelodi Sundowns veteran Themba “Mshishi” Zwane, Ime Okon, and Renaldo Leaner will get another chance to show Broos if they are worthy of staking a claim in the team.

Broos says Panama are a great opponent as the countdown to the World Cup continues, and the two matches will be crucial in his build-up to the tournament, and he expects the visitors to test his squad.

“It was the right decision to choose Panama to play two international games here in South Africa,” said Broos.

“We will learn a lot about the middle American style of playing football. The result is not that important, but I want to avoid having two or major defeats. We have to learn about those kinds of countries.

“But on the other hand, I also want to see the Bafana Bafana I saw in the past three years. The spirit was something we lost during the recent Africa Cup of Nations, and we have to restore it, and that is why there are a few changes in our selections,” he added.

Okon and Renaldo Leaner were among the early arrivals in the Pretoria camp on Monday morning.

The US-based Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Thapelo Maseko, and Samukele Kabini were all expected on Tuesday morning.

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