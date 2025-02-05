Coach Hugo Broos still losing sleep over Mshishi’s injury

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is keeping his fingers crossed that influential star midfielder Themba “Mshishi” Zwane will have recovered in time to join the team in September for the crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Broos has accepted the fact that Zwane, the Mamelodi Sundowns midfield maestro, will not be available for the upcoming qualifiers in March.

South Africa will host Lesotho on March 17 before travelling to west Africa to face Benin away later in March.

Bafana are sitting in number two in Group C after four rounds of matches. They are joint leaders with Rwanda and Benin on seven points. Rwanda leads the table via goal difference.

In the four matches they have played so far, the South Africans have recorded two wins, a loss, and a draw, which takes them to seven points.

Achilles injury keeps Zwane out

Zwane suffered an Achilles injury during the 1-1 away match against Congo Brazzaville in October 2023.

The injury has kept him out of action since then, but he has just started training with the Sundowns first team again.

“I am not too worried about our defence; the only thing I am worried about is Themba Zwane. I hope he can progress with his recovery speedily,” said Broos.

“I don’t think we can count on him to be ready for March [2026 World Cup qualifiers]; maybe he will be ready in June. Then we will see in September.”

Broos continued: “I think that [Patrick] Maswanganyi played very well in the last game, and [Relebohile] Mofokeng also did well.

“They can also play in that position, and I am less worried now than at that moment when Themba got injured.

“I hope that when Themba comes [back], he will regain his rhythm — but I am certainly not too worried.”

Downs players not getting game time

Asked about his defence, Broos was a little concerned about the Sundowns players who were no longer getting game time.

“When it comes to our defence, [Khuliso] Mudau is not playing at Sundowns right now. Aubrey Modiba is also not playing,” he said.

“But we have [Siyabonga] Ngezana, we have Nkosinathi Sibisi, Rushwin Dortley, and Grant Kekana — it is not really a problem.

“I am not worried, but if Modiba and Mudau are not playing at their clubs, then we will have to replace them.”

