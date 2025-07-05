Coach John Maduka eager to revitalise his career at Magesi FC

The newly-appointed Magesi FC coach John Maduka has characterized his move to the Polokwane-based club as a significant step in the right direction.

The 54-year-old Malawian tactician was unveiled to the media in Polokwane this week as successor to Owen da Gama, who recently parted ways with Dikwena tsa Metse.

“Relocating to this part of the country was a formidable decision, particularly considering that Magesi is still in the nascent stages of their league journey. This complicates the clarity of their direction and objectives.”

“However, I believe that my presence here will furnish me with a fresh platform to rejuvenate my aspirations and ambitions as a coach eager to carve out his own legacy through commendable achievements. Therefore, I am convinced that this move was imperative,” said the Thyolo-born mentor.

Stepping into big shoes

Maduka, who has been without a managerial role for the past six months, becomes Magesi’s third coach since their elevation to the Betway Premiership a season ago. Their inaugural coach, Clinton Larsen, adeptly led them to clinch the Motsepe Foundation Championship, a triumph that secured their automatic promotion to the elite league.

To crown his illustrious tenure at Magesi, Larsen steered the ambitious side to victory in the Carling Cup, triumphing 2-1 against the then-favorites, Mamelodi Sundowns, in the final held at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein. Regrettably, that was also the day Larsen announced his resignation during a live television broadcast.

Turning back to Maduka, the Malawian coach is no stranger to the realm of management, having embarked on this career path in 2016 when he was appointed at Bloemfontein Celtic. At Siwelele sa Masokolara, he dedicated three seasons before moving to Royal AM and Maritzburg United for the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns, respectively.

Between the 2022/23 and 2024/25 seasons, Maduka, who has been resident in the country for nearly three decades, returned to Royal AM. He stayed with the Durban club until they faced expulsion from the league due to complications involving the ownership structure.

In his playing days, Maduka turned out for Bush Bucks, AmaZulu, and Bloemfontein Celtic from 1998 until he hung up his boots in 2009.

