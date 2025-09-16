Coach Miguel Cardoso’s difficult task of pleasing unhappy Sundowns fans

Even though Mamelodi Sundowns leapfrogged to the summit of the Betway Premiership on Sunday, they will go into their match against Marumo Gallants on Wednesday with their fans still not happy with the way the defending champions are playing.

Against Magesi on Sunday, Sundowns were back in action after the FIFA calendar week, and they ascended to the top of the standings with a 3-0 win in Atteridgeville, Pretoria. They scored via the boot of Kutlwano Letlhaku, who opened the scoring in the first half before Iqraam Rayners contributed with a brace in the second stanza.

The Brazilians went one point clear of Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs, who are playing in a very key top-of-the-table clash against each other at the FNB Stadium later tonight at 7:30pm.

Blooding in new signings, mixed squad

Masandawana may have maintained their unbeaten start to the season, but their die-hard supporters were still not happy after the game. Fans were on various social media platforms after the match, criticising coach Miguel Cardoso and sporting director Flemming Berg for the style of play the team is exhibiting this season.

Cardoso is faced with the tricky situation of managing his entire squad that is mixed with veterans, key players, newcomers, young guns, and established players. The club has made a number of new signings that are still getting to grips with the Sundowns playing system.

“It was clear we were not satisfied, but especially the players in the front. But the ones on the bench could not immediately enter; we had to manage, so managing the team and players is very important,” Cardoso was quoted after the Magesi win.

“Sometimes we think about things we like to do but cannot. We have to protect the players that we need to protect and use the ones with the time that we can use them. But I think the result was done. Of course, we could’ve done the second [goal] earlier so that we could manage the game. The message at halftime was a little bit strong, but it had to be to wake them up, and mission done,” he added.

Gallants will be buoyed by the fact that they are inside the top eight bracket after recording a draw, two wins, and as many losses. In terms of goals, they have scored five and conceded five—and this is something that should worry their coaching staff. Against Sundowns, they will have to be on full alert if they do not want to be massacred.

