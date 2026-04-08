Coach Ouaddou confident Pirates will push for PSL title until last minute

Buoyant Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is optimistic and excited about the intense Betway Premiership title race that has reached a critical point.

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers walloped Golden Arrows 5-0 and have now established themselves as the favourites to overthrow defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns as league champions.

The red-hot Pirates are destroying everything that confronts them.

Before last week’s Fifa calendar break, they hammered TS Galaxy 6-0 in front of their home supporters in Mbombela.

Star players Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis are instilling fear in all the teams they are playing against and, at the same time, scooping all the accolades and awards in every match.

Sundowns, who defeated Durban City 1-0, also on Tuesday, are still setting the pace at the top of the standings.

They are sitting on 56 points, with Bucs hot in their pursuit at 54, and both teams have played 23 rounds of matches.

Ouddou promises gift for fans

After dismantling Arrows, Ouaddou told Supersport TV that they will fight until the end. “We had full control of the game in all areas,” Ouddou said.

“So, congratulations to the boys; we can see that Pirates is still alive, and we’re going to fight until the end.

“So, now they are scoring the goals, and I’m happy, and we will have a fantastic gift for the fans at the end of the season.

“When I signed for Pirates, I tried to bring my experience and my knowledge. You can see we have a very strong team, and we do not concede many goals because we know how to attack and how to defend as well.

“Many teams are playing nice football, but football is not only about possession,” he added.

The lanky Moroccan-French has praised the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for building a competitive league and says that unlike previous seasons, the fight for honours is exciting.

“It’s difficult; we have two teams now fighting. I think it’s excellent for the South African league.

“I always said it’s the best in Africa, so the fans deserve to have this race until the end and remain interested. If football loses its appeal, people will stop being interested.

“So yeah, it’s good to have even a tough time for the team, but let’s see what happens at the end of the season,” he added.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content