Coach Riveiro sacrificed his wife and kid for Buccaneers’ glory

Orlando Pirates have penned a heartfelt tribute to their coach, Jose Riveiro, who won his fifth trophy since he took over the Sea Robbers’ ship two and half seasons ago.

Not a lot of Pirates supporters and football followers know that Riveiro sacrificed his family (wife and daughter) after he separated from them in order to focus on the Pirates job at hand.

Even when his two assistant coaches (Sergio Almenara and Michel Bellver) deserted him and left Pirates, Riveiro still forged ahead and kept his eyes on the ball.

Impressing hard-to-please Bucs fans

The Spain-born trainer arrived at Pirates at the beginning of the 2022/23 season and now in his third at the helm, he has already won the hearts of the hard-to-please Pirates supporters with all that silverware he brought to the club.

Last week, he led Bucs to their third successive MTN8 trophy with a 3-1 victory over Stellenbosch FC in Durban. Overall, he has lifted two Nedbank Cup trophies and three MTN8 cups—a record-breaking feat never before achieved in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era.

Riveiro, the once little-known Spaniard, faced scepticism from parts of the football community when he joined the club. Critics questioned his so-called lack of experience, with some even resorting to derogatory labels, dismissing him as a “plumber”. But the then 46-year-old (now 49) took the higher road and focused on his work and now, his accomplishments have reverberated throughout South African football.

“I have been hired by the Club. We are going to work to make history together and build a team we are all proud of. I don’t spend time thinking about what people say about me. My work must do the talking for me,” he said when he took over the Bucs job.

Personal sacrifice

“Even more remarkable than the numbers are the personal sacrifices Riveiro has made for the success of the club. For all the joy he has brought to the ‘Happy People’—as Pirates supporters are affectionately known—his achievements have come at a significant personal cost,” Pirates wrote on their website.

“As Napoleon Hill once said: ‘Great achievement is usually born of great sacrifice and is never the result of selfishness. Riveiro’s journey exemplifies this truth.

“In 2022, Riveiro arrived in South Africa with two trusted colleagues, Sergio Almenara and Michel Bellver, to work on the Pirates Project. However, both eventually left, unable to adapt to the challenges of living far from family. But Riveiro, ever the captain, remained steadfast, navigating these same difficulties while steering his team through the challenging football season.”

The website continued: “The emotional strain was evident after the recent MTN8 victory against Stellenbosch FC. As the final whistle blew, cameras captured a poignant moment. Riveiro crouched down, tears streaming from his eyes. These were not just tears of joy but also a reflection of the immense personal sacrifices he has made, many of which remain hidden from public view.

“What many don’t know [is that for] two long years, Riveiro has been separated from his wife and young daughter, enduring the isolation of distance while shouldering the weight of leading a football giant like Orlando Pirates.

Working away from family taking mental toll

“The mental toll of working away from family, compounded by the unrelenting demands of top-level coaching, would have broken many. Yet Riveiro has persevered, driven by a profound sense of duty to the club and its supporters.

“In the face of adversity, Riveiro has remained the epitome of selflessness. His commitment to this institution and its success has never wavered, even at the expense of his own personal well-being.

“Now, with the FIFA break offering a temporary respite, Riveiro finally has the chance to reconnect with his family—a long-overdue reunion for a man who has given so much of himself for the greater good,” Pirates enthused further.

