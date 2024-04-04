Coach Rulani will have to stick to his big guns in the second leg 

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena will have to stick to his tried and tested players in Friday’s crucial Caf Champions League encounter against Yanga SC of Tanzia. Friday’s game is the second leg of the quarterfinals.

Sundowns and Yanga played to a goalless draw in the first round in Tanzania. They will meet in the final leg on Friday at the Brazilians’ slaughterhouse at Loftus Stadium.

Met a very determined and well-coached Richards Bay side

On Tuesday night, Mokwena’s experimental side almost threw away two points against Richards Bay United at home. Mokwena had made five changes to his usual starting line-up, as they came up against a very determined and well-coached Richards Bay side.

The Brazilians and the struggling KwaZulu-Natal side were headed for a draw. But Sundowns’ new signing, Junior Mendietta, broke the “Rich Boys” hearts. This he did with a late low blow kind of winning goal. At the end, Sundowns’ class, quality and depth prevailed. They took home all three points in the smash-an-grab victory.

Proud of his charges

“It was a good performance all around from all my players. I am very proud of them,” Mokwena said in the TV post-match interview.

“It was an important win for the team, especially because of the many changes we made today. When the season started, I told the players that I am not happy that when we rotate the team, we lose our identity and that we also drop points.

“I watched Manchester City against Arsenal at the weekend. And Pep Guardiola [City’s coach] said that if you want to beat a low block, you have got to kill somebody. That’s how hard it is. It’s very important when you play against a low block. You have got to keep going and don’t lose the emphasis. Don’t lose that hope that the goal can come because it’s difficult,” Mokwena added.

Mokwena explained further that they did not have enough time to prepare. He was making a veiled reference to their hectic fixture schedule. Sundowns played against Yanga on Saturday. And they had to play again three days later, against the Rich Boys.

“So, I am happy for my team because they worked very hard today against a resolute team. We didn’t have enough time to prepare, but of course it is never an excuse. I am proud of the effort; I am proud of the energy.

Never-say-die attitude

“I’m proud of their never-say-die attitude. They believed and they pushed, and I’m very proud of our substitutes today. Lesiba Nku came on and did well, and Neo Maema came on and also played well. I thought Mendieta came on and did very well for the team,” Mokwena added.

Mokwena and his players will face a huge test of character on Friday on whether they can overcome the enterprising Yanga side. Yanga will have its full complement of players who are returning after injuries.

