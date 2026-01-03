Coach Sinethemba Badela tipped to take Durban City to another level

Durban City FC enters 2026 with renewed ambition and footballing vision under newly appointed head coach and football technocrat Sinethemba Badela.

Badela was recently unveiled as the successor of Gavin Hunt after his short stint with Chippa United early this season. Hunt was roped in as the new Stellenbosch FC coach to replace Steve Barker, with the latter going beyond the border to join Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

Speaking for the first time after his appointment, Badela highlighted the club’s ambition and leadership structure as key factors in his decision to take on the role.

“Durban City is a club heading in the right direction,” Badela told the Durban City media.

“The ambition shown by the chairman, the board, and the technical team really stood out to me. I like the squad, I like the players, and I feel very comfortable here.”

Known for his modern, progressive approach, the 35-year-old mentor outlined a football philosophy centred on control and intensity.

“I want a team that dominates the game, both with and without the ball.

“More importantly, I want the players to express themselves, play with energy, and work extremely hard on the pitch,” he explained.

As the second half of the season approaches, Badela emphasised continuity and building on the strong foundation laid in the first round by Hunt.

“The team has done very well so far. My focus is on continuing that progress and helping the players fully express their strengths on the pitch,” he added.

Badela also expressed his commitment to the club’s supporters and the vital role they play in shaping Durban City’s identity.

“We want people to enjoy coming to the stadium. We will give everything in every game and make Durban City an exciting team to watch,” he concluded.

Badela joins City with some exciting experience, having served as an assistant coach to one of South Africa’s best young and exhilarating coaches currently, Rulani Mokwena, at Wydad Athletic Club.

