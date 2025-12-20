Coach Steve Barker says that he left Stellenbosch FC for personal growth

Stellenbosch FC have confirmed the departure of Steve Barker, who has stepped down from his position to take up a new role abroad as head coach of Tanzanian Premier League side Simba SC.

Having initially joined Stellenbosch as an assistant coach to Sammy Troughton during the club’s inaugural season, Barker was named as head coach in July 2017 in an appointment that would help establish the team as a household name in SA football.

Under his stewardship, which comprised 309 matches across all competitions, Stellenbosch gained promotion to the Premiership as 2018-19 National First Division champions, before becoming the first ever team to win the revamped Carling Knockout in 2023. Barker also guided the club to back-to-back finals in the MTN8 competition in 2024 and 2025 and to consecutive qualifications to the CAF Confederation Cup.

Confirming his decision to leave after nearly nine years with Stellenbosch, Barker explained the reason behind his departure and expressed his gratitude to the club’s management, staff, and players past and present for their support during his tenure.

“It is a bittersweet decision, but I feel the time is right for Stellenbosch to enter a new era with someone else at the helm, and I can only wish the club continued success in the future,” he said. “I believe that taking up a new and exciting challenge at one of the biggest clubs on the continent is something I need to pursue to further my own personal growth and ambitions as a coach, and I’m grateful that my time with Stellenbosch has helped open that door. I would like to thank each and every person at the club for playing such an important and influential role in my time at Stellenbosch. I will forever cherish the memories we made together.”

Stellenbosch CEO Rob Benadie also paid tribute to Barker for his remarkable service and for helping build the foundations that will ensure a seamless transition into a new era for the club.

“Steve’s achievements on the field speak for themselves, but his influence has been just as important in helping shape the culture, identity, and professional standards that have become synonymous with Stellenbosch FC in recent years,” Benadie said.

“To serve a single club for nearly nine years in the modern game reflects not only remarkable loyalty, but also a deep commitment to our long-term vision, which remains firmly on track thanks in no small part to his contributions. While Steve’s departure marks the end of an important and fruitful chapter in our history, the club is well positioned for the future with the belief that our structures and philosophy will ensure continuity and stability as we move into the next phase of our journey.

“Finally, I would like to express my sincere gratitude, both personally and on behalf of Stellenbosch FC, to Steve and his family for their commitment and support throughout his time at the Club. We wish them nothing but success in Tanzania,” he added.

