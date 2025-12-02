Confirmed | Mbekezeli Mbokazi completes move to USA side Chicago Fire

It is officially confirmed! Bafana Bafana international Mbekezeli Mbokazi has officially completed his move to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Chicago Fire from Orlando Pirates.

“Chicago Fire FC today announced that the club has acquired defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi from Orlando Pirates of South Africa’s Betway Premiership,” the US-based club stated in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

“Mbokazi will occupy a U-22 initiative slot and an international roster position, and his contract will run through 2029, with a club option for the 2029/30 season. Per club and MLS policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed,” said Chicago Fire FC.

The 20-year-old tenacious defender rose through the ranks at Pirates two seasons ago, after being promoted by former coach Jose Riveiro, and has never looked back, as he cemented his place in the starting line-up for Pirates.

He was also part of the Bucs team that went all the way to the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League last season. Mbokazi helped Pirates to defend their MTN8 crown for the fourth consecutive time at the start of the season.

TLB, as Mbokazi is fondly known for his strong stature and bulldozing defenders, displayed impressive performances week-in-week-out and caught the attention of Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who has since included him in his final 25-man squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco later this month.

With only 37 appearances under his belt for Pirates and five caps for the senior national team, Chicago Fire had no choice but to swiftly secure the services of the young defender.

Mbokazi’s lucrative deal is said to be worth a staggering $3-million (R51-million).

“We are excited to welcome Mbekezeli to the club as we further strengthen our back line,” said Chicago Fire director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.

“In his young career, he has already shown high potential and proven himself to be a strong leader and competitor on the international level. We expect immediate impact and room to grow in the future.”

