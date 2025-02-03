Controversial penalty earns Bucs bragging rights and crucial points 

What would a Soweto derby be without drama, as referee Masixole Bambiso awarded a controversial penalty at the death of stoppage time that saw Orlando Pirates narrowly beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 during their encounter yesterday.

Njabulo Blom pulled the shirt of a goal-bound Relebohile Mofokeng in injury time. The young sensation continued on his run and even managed to put his goal attempt narrowly wide.

But referee Bambiso cut Chiefs goalminder Bruce Bvuma’s palapable relief short as he pointed to the spot kick.

The penalty that the whistle man awarded at a crucial phase of the game saw him escorted off the pitch by law enforcement officers, as irked Chiefs supporters bayed for his blood, throwing missiles of all sorts at the match officials.

Pirates’s dribbling wizard Patrick Maswanganyi stepped up and slotted a cheeky penalty from the spot, to ensure the Buccaneers edge closer to Mamelodi Sundowns on the Betway Premiership standings.

Sundowns host Golden Arrows at the Lucas Moripe Stadium this evening.

Going into the game itself, the excitement and spirit of the Soweto derby is still very much alive, as the classic match continues to deliver as far as the supporter turnout and the buzz around the fixture go.

As for the quality and brand of football, it is rejuvenating, as both teams displayed a decent spectacle.

In what was once again a sold-out affair at the FNB Stadium, the Sea Robbers did not only claim the bragging rights but the crucial three points after the smash and grab right at the death.

Dubbed the “Cocomelon derby”, the tiny tots from both teams Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota, Mduduzi Shabalala and Samkelo Zwane all started the match and played well enough in front of 90 000 spectators. Mfundo Vilakazi was thrown in for the remaining 10 minutes.

Chiefs’ new signings Thabo Cele and DR Congo international winger Glody Makabi Lilepo also got a taste of the action, as they were both introduced in the second half by coach Nasreddine Nabi.

En route to the stadium, the hype and energy around the game was felt from the road leading to the calabash, as die-hard Amakhosi and Amabuccaneer supporters filled their buses and combis from different parts of the country.

Ahead of the game, even Nabi could not help but admire the fixture and said he regarded it as the biggest derby on the African continent. “The feeling and joy around the Soweto derby is incomparable,” he said.

“I have seen and been involved in many derbies in Africa but I consider the Soweto derby as the biggest.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content