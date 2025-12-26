Controversial VAR penalty decision saves Egypt from Bafana scare

The much-anticipated Boxing Day colossal clash between Bafana Bafana and Egypt was nothing short of drama, as the two sides exchanged blows, but it was the Pharaohs who came out on top.

The 10-man Egyptians produced a hard-fought 1-0 win over Bafana during their Group B encounter at the Adrar Stadium, in Agadir, on Friday evening.

It was Liverpool star Mohamed Salah’s goal from the penalty spot that made the difference, moving Egypt up to six points and officially booking their spot in the knockout round of the competition.

Hugo Broos tweaked his starting line-up from the one that started against Angola in their opening match, with Thalente Mbatha and Tshepang Moremi replacing Sipho Mbule and Mohau Nkota.

As expected, also judging from how Broos set up with three defensive midfielders, Egypt were all over Bafana, posed more threat in front of goals, and enjoyed the majority of ball possession in the first half.

Just at the stroke of half-time, there was drama and pandemonium as Egypt put themselves ahead through the penalty spot after Salah was fouled in the box by Khuliso Mudau.

But just moments after the Pharaohs got themselves ahead, they were reduced to 10 men after Mohamed Hany picked up his second yellow card of the game for a dangerous tackle on Teboho Mokoena, handing Bafana a lifeline heading into the break.

The South Africans returned more lively and utilised their numerical advantage, as they dictated the tempo and threw everything that they had at the Egyptians, but their efforts were not enough to beat veteran goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy.

Broos’ men continued banging on the door and bombarded the Egyptian defence but could not score that all-important goal.

Bafana will, though, feel hard done by, as they were denied what seemed to be a clear penalty when Yasser Ibrahim handled the ball inside the box, but the VAR ruled out referee Pacifique Ndabihawenimana’s initial decision and led to Egypt beating Bafana for the first time since 2006.

Bafana will have it all to play for in the final match against Zimbabwe on Monday.

In the earlier kick-off, Zimbabwe and Angola shared spoils with a 1-1 draw in Marrakech.

