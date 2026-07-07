Could Egypt stun Argentina and send Messi out of World Cup?

Following the exit of superstars Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo from the 2026 FIFA World Cup in a space of 24 hours, could Tuesday be the day when another star is sent packing?

Egypt and the reigning World Champions, Argentina, collide this (Tuesday) evening in Atlanta, USA, for a spot in the quarterfinals of the global showpiece.

Already, the quarterfinals will be without Brazil and Portugal, who both could not live up to the expectations of going all the way in the World Cup, given the quality of their squads.

Neymar, Ronaldo bow out

Brazil were stunned by Norway when they suffered a 2-1 defeat on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New York. The Brazilians rued all their missed opportunities, including a missed penalty by Bruno Guimarães in the first half.

Neymar’s introduction to the game came a little bit too late, as his last-gasp goal from the spot was not enough to keep them in the competition.

The result forced the former Barcelona and PSG star to confirm his retirement from international football, which became a full-circle moment, as he ended his international career at a stadium where he scored his first and last goal in a Brazil shirt 16 years later.

For Ronaldo, it was the same fate for him as far as his international career is concerned, as he also confirmed that he would not play in the World Cup again. However, as far as his future with the Portugal national team is concerned, the 41-year-old said he will need a bit of time to reflect with his family before making that decision.

Portugal got a sucker punch from Spain in their Round of 16 clash on Monday, when substitute Mikel Merino scored a stoppage-time goal to send his side to the last eight with a 1-0 win in Dallas.

All eyes on Messi’s side

Now, all eyes will be on Egypt and Argentina, and whether Messi will be able to carry his side to the next round or also bow out of the World Cup. Argentina faces a tricky Egyptian side led by Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah.

After Messi and co were almost shell-shocked by minnows Cabo Verde in the Last 32, when they went all the way to extra time, the defending champions are expected to have a tougher assignment against a determined and disciplined Egyptian side.

So, the stakes will be high, with Argentina looking to continue their journey in trying to defend their crown, while Egypt will be setting their sights on joining fellow Africans Morocco in the quarterfinals. The game is scheduled to get underway at 6 pm (SA time).

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