Countdown to Jordaan vs Zungu Safa showdown reaches its final hours

It is only a matter of hours before South Africa and the entire football-loving world find out who will be leading the Safa for at least the next four years, when the elective congress showdown takes place on Saturday in Midrand.

Businessman Sandile Zungu is challenging long-serving Safa president Danny Jordaan to become the next leader and face of SA football.

Zungu confident of victory

Zungu has been nothing short of vigorous in his campaigning, especially in his build-up this week.

He did not hold back and left no stone unturned during his media interviews, as he is beaming with so much confidence that he will sweep Jordaan on the floor and become the next Safa head honcho.

The AmaZulu chairman is adamant that he has done enough campaigning in the 52 Safa regions to topple Jordaan, especially in his home province, KwaZulu-Natal.

READ: Anti-Jordaan calls grow, but has Zungu done enough to topple him?

Claims of strong regional support

“We have done a lot of work above and underground, and we are aware that promises of money are happening thick and fast in the regions, because there is an attempt at destabilising regions, but it will not sit,” Zungu said.

“Trust me, we take it very seriously. Notwithstanding, we will win these elections. But all I can say is that KZN is gone, that I can assure you. KZN is gone, and that gives us confidence that we are marching forward to victory come 12 September,” Zungu affirmed.

Jordaan’s quiet campaign strategy

Jordaan, on the other hand, has been moving in silence and going about his business in his visits to the regions like a sniper. The public could only see, through images circulating on social media, that Jordaan had landed in various provinces to iron out things with his loyal supporters.

The incumbent did not do any interviews with the media, but some influential leaders at provincial bodies, such as the chairperson in KZN, Kwenza Ngwenya, blatantly said during an interview with Sowetan that Zungu is not fit to lead a federation as big as Safa.

READ: Zungu warns KZN regions that don’t elect him will be defying King Misuzulu

Provincial leaders back the incumbent

“He [Jordaan] has already won… we are just waiting for confirmation on Saturday. The reason I am saying that is because we have worked very hard mobilising the regions, so we don’t have any fear that Jordaan will win,” Ngwenya said.

“Zungu doesn’t have experience in Safa structures. I like him… in fact I have a number of AmaZulu jerseys, but we can’t throw him into the deep end.”

So, it is clear that from Zungu and Jordaan’s camp, both candidates are confident in the work that they have done in the respective regions. But unfortunately, only one will prevail on the day, while the other will surely be going to bed with some serious palpitations.