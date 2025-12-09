Crunch time as Bafana assemble for camp ahead of Ghana friendly, Afcon tourney

Bafana Bafana have assembled for camp this week, as they have officially started with their preparations for the forthcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco later this month.

Assistant coach Helman Mkhalele is said to be leading the camp since Monday. He is awaiting the arrival of head coach Hugo Broos, who is expected to be back in SA from the US after the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw last week.

“Bafana Bafana will face Ghana next week in their final match in South Africa. This will be ahead of their departure to this month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco,” Safa said in a statement.

Final match before departure

“Coach Hugo Broos’ charges will host the West Africans in Gauteng on Tuesday, 16 December 2025. It will be at a venue that will be announced in the coming days.

“The team will then depart for Morocco the following day, ahead of their participation in the Afcon tournament.”

Bafana are in Group B alongside Egypt, Angola, and Zimbabwe. Their opening game is set to be against Angola on December 22.

They will then face Egypt in Agadir on December 26. Then they will wrap up their group stages against Zimbabwe in Marrakesh on December 29.

Broos is expected to be back in South Africa by Wednesday. He will lead Bafana to his final Afcon as a coach, as he is set to retire next year.

Fifa World Cup

Meanwhile, South Africa has been drawn in Group A at the FIFA World Cup. This is alongside co-host Mexico, South Korea, and the winners of the European play-offs among North Macedonia, Ireland, the Czech Republic, and Denmark.

Bafana will set the tone of the global showpiece with Mexico when they meet at the Azteca Stadium on 11 June. This is what will somewhat be a repeat of the 2010 World Cup opener at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

The opening goal by former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana star Siphiwe Tshabalala is still one of the iconic and nostalgic moments of that fixture.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content