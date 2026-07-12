Crunch time for Ellis ahead of Wafcon Banyana selection

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis will probably be having sleepless nights in the coming days, as she is due to announce her final squad for the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco later this month.

The women’s African showpiece will get underway on July 26, with Banyana set to open their Group B Wafcon campaign against Tanzania at the Moulay Rachid Stadium. Ellis has already revealed the preliminary squad; however, she will have to trim it down to 23 players, with some major omissions expected.

Notable names that have made it into Ellis’ prelim squad include experienced defender Bambanani Mbane, dribbling wizard Linda Motlhalo, captain Refiloe Jane, striker Thembi Kgatlana, and goalkeeping duo Andile Dlamini and Kaylin Swart, among others.

Some of the youngsters who will be knocking on that door will be Cimone Sauls, Zoe October, and Ronnel Donnelly, who recently recovered from a long-term injury. Experienced midfielder Robyn Moodaly-Salgado, who has not been seen in Banyana colours in a long time, will hope to get the nod from Ellis and book her ticket to Wafcon.

Banyana last won the competition in 2022, their maiden continental title, after defeating hosts Morocco 2-1 in the final in Rabat. However, at the previous occasion, the team got knocked out in the semi-finals, with Nigeria going all the way to lift the trophy.

So, this year, Banyana will want to reclaim their crown and hope to go all the way to deliver the Wafcon once again. But first, all eyes will be on Ellis, as their triumph at the Wafcon will all depend on the squad she selects to carry the hopes of South Africans in Morocco.

Also, it must be mentioned that the mission for Ellis and her side will be bigger than just winning the Wafcon. The top four nations at the Wafcon will automatically qualify for the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Brazil, which means Banyana can kill two birds with one stone at the Wafcon.