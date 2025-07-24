Cyril Ramaphosa sends best wishes to injured Banyana star Gabriela Salgado

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his best wishes to Gabriela Salgado, the star of Banyana Banyana, who sustained a terrible leg injury against Nigeria during Tuesday night’s 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) semifinals in Morocco.

Salgado was enjoying her game when, with roughly seven minutes left on the clock, her leg broke.

The severity of the injury left Salgado’s teammates and even the Nigerian opposition players in tears.

After the terrible incident, Banyana players never fully recovered from the emotional scenes.

Deep in the referee’s injury time, Nigeria scored an incredible game-winning goal to eliminate the South Africans, the reigning Wafcon champions. The scoreline was 2-1.

Banyana and Ghana will compete for the bronze and third-place medals, while the Super Falcons of Nigeria will play Morocco in the final on Saturday.

Woman of deep faith

Salgado is doing well after a successful operation at the Mohamed VI University Hospital in Casablanca on Wednesday. The entire Banyana team paid Salgado a visit at the hospital.

“Our thoughts are with Banyana’s Salgado as we wish Gabriela a comfortable and speedy recovery from her traumatic injury in the Wafcon semifinal against a victorious Nigeria,” Ramaphosa said in a statement on Thursday.

“I know you’re a woman of deep and public faith, Gabriela, and you’re a woman of bravery and skill on the pitch. The nation wishes you well.

“Casablanca was always going to be a tough ask for our national team as Africa’s defending champions, and Nigeria’s breakthrough in the referee’s optional time proved this. We are confident Banyana Banyana will regroup and return to Wafcon as future champs.

“We wish Nigeria’s Super Falcons and Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses well for Saturday’s dream home final for the host nation.”

Fracture of the mid-shaft of left leg

Banyana team doctor Lindi Mokoena explained: “Gabi [Salgado] sustained a fracture of the mid-shaft of her left leg and underwent a successful surgery at the Mohamed VI University Hospital in Casablanca.

“She will be out of action for the rest of the year, but we are pleased that she received exceptional care from the team’s medical team, CAF [Confederation of African Football], and the hospital.

“We were fully confident and comfortable with the procedure being performed in Morocco and would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to CAF and the dedicated staff at the Mohamed VI University Hospital for their professionalism and outstanding support during this time.”

The SA Football Association said Salgado will remain in the hospital while she recuperates and will stay with the team upon release.

She will fly back home to South Africa with the rest of the Banyana players next week.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content