D-Day for Bafana Bafana players as coach Broos announce final squad tonight

Bafana Bafana players are counting the hours and will be anxious to know if they will be getting a seat on the South African plane that will depart for the 2026 Fifa World Cup to be held in USA, Mexico and Canada.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos will, together with SA President Cyril Ramaphosa, announce the squad in a send-off gala dinner at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria tonight (Wednesday).

Bafana will play in the tournament’s opening match against Mexico at the Aztech Stadium on June 11, a repeat of the 2010 World Cup opener at the FNB Stadium which ended in a 1-1 draw.

They will then fly to the US for their second engagement against Czechia seven days before wrapping their group stage against South Korea in Monterrey in Mexico.

The campaign has been long and arduous for Broos and his chargers after undergoing a hectic qualifying campaign.

While some players have entrenched themselves in the squad and automatically booked their place, some will be on the edge of their seats when the final 26 soldiers that will represent Mzansi are named.

70% of the squad is already made up

Now, with hard-to-convince Broos already confirming that 70% of his squad was already made up during Bafana’s last camp in March against Panama, the likes of Teboho Mokoena, Aubrey Modiba, Ronwen Williams, Tshepang Moremi, Relebohile Mofokeng, Khuliso Mudau, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Thalenthe Mbatha, Jayden Adams and Oswin Appollis have somewhat certainly booked their seats on the flight to Mexico.

Last week Broos announced his preliminary squad, and the likes of Sipho Chaine and Branden Petersen are still anxious with the goalkeeper’s berth still open.

Ricards Goss is another keeper fighting for the last slot, and it will be interesting to see who Broos drops for the biggest sporting tournament in the world.

In the middle of the park, the likes of Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Lebo Maboe, Themba Zwane and Sphephele Sithole, Thapelo Morena, and Thapelo Maseko will be vying for the remaining midfield position.

Upfront, Evidence Makgopa, Lyle Foster and Iqraam Rayners are likely to lead the SA attacking force in the final squad.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content