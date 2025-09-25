Danny Jordaan gives Amajita vote of confidence ahead of U20 World Cup

Danny Jordaan, the president of the SA Football Association (Safa), has given Amajita confidence ahead of the U20 World Cup in Chile, saying that they have what it takes to make history once again and win the competition.

Earlier this year in Egypt, Amajita made history by clinching their maiden Africa Cup of Nations title after reaching the final for the first time in 28 years.

Now, the U20 African champions are faced with the mammoth task of showcasing their talent and prowess at a much bigger and better stage, the World Cup.

Amajita have been drawn in a tricky Group E against France, New Caledonia, and the USA.

Jordaan, who was addressing the team during their send-off celebration in Hyde Park on the eve of their departure on Monday, said he was positive that coach Raymond Mdaka’s side can beat France in their opener and even go all the way to win the tournament.

Bring back the trophy

“I am sure that for most, if not for all of you, it will be your first time travelling to Chile, so I want you guys to go out there, enjoy, and explore as much as you can,” Jordaan said.

“But what people in Chile and the rest of the world must see is South African football that has produced outstanding players.

“Our football may not be well-known in Chile, but through your efforts, people there will now learn that South Africa has some of the best players who deliver excellent football.

“You will be playing your first game against France, and I am confident that you can beat them. I believe that we can beat France, so I am wishing you all the best throughout the tournament.”

Jordaan added, “Go out there, do your best, and bring the trophy back home. We can’t wait for history to be made, where an African football team finally wins the World Cup, and Amajita have that potential to do it.”

Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture Gayton McKenzie was also present at the send-off celebration hosted by sponsor Honor and handed over the SA flag to captain Asekho Tiwani as a sign of good luck.

