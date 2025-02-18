Danny Jordaan pays tribute to the late Siyabonga Zulu and Masina

Tributes and messages of condolences are still pouring in for the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana player Siyabonga Zulu who was killed in a car crash in Mpumalanga on Sunday.

Zulu, a hardworking defender who was now on the books of ABC Motsepe league club Phezulu FC, was killed with his teammate Nhlanhla Masina after the collision.

The South African Football Association (Safa) said that they are saddened by the passing of the two players. The club confirmed that the players were involved in a tragic motor vehicle accident on the R580 travelling from Secunda to Evander, and they passed away due to injuries sustained from the collision at the scene. The other passenger Thabo Mosadi, has been discharged from hospital, and he is recovering from home.

Safa president Danny Jordaan said football has been dealt a huge blow with the passing of the two players.

“This is such a sad and devastating loss. Our sincere condolences to the families of Zulu and Masina on this sad loss. We trust that God will grant you healing and comfort. We are all grieving their passing and may their departed souls rest in eternal peace. We wish a speedy recovery to Mosadi and pray for his fast healing,” said Jordaan.

“Upon arrival at the clubhouse in Secunda post-match, Mosadi, Zulu and Masina all took to one vehicle travelling towards Evander to drop off Masina at his residence when a double-cab van driving on the wrong lane on the double-carriage road collided with the players, causing their vehicle to come to a complete stop,” the club said in a statement.

“Upon collision, injuries were incurred and unfortunately, lives were claimed and two of the players were certified deceased on the scene. Mosadi survived the accident and is currently receiving medical care. This is a devastating loss for our club, the families of the deceased and the entire football community. Zulu and Masina were not only talented athletes but also incredible individuals who brought passion and dedication to the game. Their impact on and off the field will never be forgotten.”

