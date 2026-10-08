Danny Jordaan’s loyalists in FTF land cushy posts at Cosafa

A few weeks after the much-talked-about Safa presidential elections, where incumbent Danny Jordaan defeated businessman Sandile Zungu with a landslide victory, members of the Football Transformation Forum (FTF) were handsomely rewarded with cushy positions at the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) Standing Committees and Independent Bodies.

In the election campaign, Jordaan was backed by the FTF members who lobbied and canvassed aggressively in the Safa regions, and as a result, they came out top, giving Jordaan his fourth term as the president.

READ: Danny Jordaan defeats Sandile Zungu and gets fourth term as SAFA president

This week, the national association was happy to announce and welcomed the appointment of nine South African representatives to Cosafa, almost all FTF members.

Except for retired referee Victor Gomes, the other eight appointed officials are loyal FTF and Jordaan lieutenants. Four of those NEC members, Linda Zwane, Tankiso Modipa, Mxolisi Sibam and Poobie Govindasamy flanked Jordaan at the top table after he emerged victorious at last month’s elective congress at VodaWorld.

The nine South African representatives in the Cosafa Committees are:

Chairpersons:

• Victor Gomes – Chairperson, Referees Committee

• Linda Zwane – Chairperson, Technical & Development Committee

Committee Members:

• Mxolisi Sibam – Finance Committee

• Dr Thulani Khangelani Ngwenya – Medical Committee

• Pius Clive Nqandela – Commercial & Television Committee

• Pooblan Govindasamy – Futsal & Beach Soccer Committee

• Tankiso Modipa – Disciplinary Board

• Andile Ngconjana – Ethics Board

• Job Mchunu – Governance & Compliance Committee

Reads Safa’s statement: “The appointments represent a strong vote of confidence in the expertise and contribution of South African football professionals and reinforce South Africa’s position as one of the most represented Member Associations within the Cosafa committee structure.

READ: Suspended SAFA NEC members vow to fight back

“The representation spans key areas of football administration, including technical development, refereeing, finance, medical services, commercial and television matters, futsal and beach soccer, disciplinary affairs, ethics, and governance and compliance.

“These appointments provide an important opportunity for South Africa to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of football across the Southern African region, while strengthening collaboration and the sharing of expertise among Cosafa Member Associations.

“Safa congratulates all nine appointees on their appointments and acknowledges the confidence placed in their respective expertise, experience and commitment to the development of football. We look forward to their meaningful contribution to Cosafa and to the continued growth and development of football across Southern Africa,” the statement reads further.

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